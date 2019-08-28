Boston Market Giving Away a Literal Ton of Mac-N-Cheese to One Loyal Customer

It seems like every fast food chain out there right now is taking on a comfort food classic. Earlier this month, Chick-Fil-A added Mac & Cheese to their menu nationwide. Then, KFC launched their new Mac & Cheese Bowls. Everyone might be on about the chicken sandwich wars, but there’s a battle coming over the beloved cheese and pasta dish and now, Boston Market is getting in on it with a wild offer: a 2,000 pound supply of mac-n-cheese for one lucky customer.

According to Today, Boston Market is offering customers the opportunity to earn a literal ton of mac-n-cheese. All they have to do is sign up for the fast-casual restaurants new Rotisserie Rewards program — it’s available on the Boston Market mobile app and online at BostonMarket.com. From there, customers will receive points for each purchase they make. The first customer to hit 10,000 points (which translates to spending $10,000 at Boston Market at one dollar per point), however, will get what may be the best perk of all. They will get the ton of mac-n-cheese.

Well, it doesn’t have to be mac-n-cheese. Technically, the customer who hits that 10,000 point threshold can claim a ton of any Boston Market side and, whatever side the choose they have some options on how to redeem it. They can accept the price as a single serving of their chosen side once per day until the full ton of food has been redeemed or they can take one really super giant bowl of the side. It’s certainly a creative way to bring attention to Boston Market’s side dish offerings, but according to the restaurant’s CEO Frances Allen, there’s no “beef” with other restaurants and their mac-n-cheese.

“Look, there’s no beef between us or any of our competitors. Just rotisserie chicken,” Allen told Today. “We know our mac and cheese will always devour the competition, which is why we’re throwing it down, rotini style at Boston Market — and all in good fun, of course. In the ‘mac and cheese wars,’ ours will always stand alone and victorious, and to celebrate that victory, we want to reward one lucky fan and new Rotisserie Rewards member in a pretty massive way.”

What side would you choose if you were to win an actual ton of it? Let me know in the comments below.