Brad Pitt Says He's on the Last Leg of His Movie Career

If you're wondering why it seems like Brad Pitt is taking on fewer and fewer movie roles, it's because he's getting more selective as he's getting toward the end of his career. That assessment comes straight from Brad Pitt himself, in a new lengthy profile on the actor, before his new movie Bullet Train is released in theaters.

Speaking with GQ, Brad Pitt explains why he looks at his current run as the sunset of his career as an actor: I consider myself on my last leg. This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Brad Pitt has been appearing in TV and films since the late 1980s, and the list of his iconic roles and performances stretches across each decade he's been working in. At the same time, Pitt is only in his late fifties (58 to be specific), and based on looks alone, it's easy to see he definitely could still have a long run as an elder statesman of an actor – in the same vein as a Paul Newman or Robert Redford. The man who starred in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button could really ended up making hearts swoon as he ages into a little old man. Wouldn't that be ironic?

That all said, Brad Pitt doesn't need to rest his career on the laurels of acting – he's become a lot more since his humble beginnings in the industry. Pitt is an accomplished producer and executive producer, for example, with his Plan B Entertainment production company having won him about as many prestigious awards as a producer as he has as an actor. So even if this is the final stretch of Brad Pitt's work as an onscreen actor, he influence behind-the-scenes as a producer and Hollywood power-player is so much more immense, and could easily be his focus for the remainder of his years.

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Pitt has had his fair share of challenges in his personal life – most notably with alcoholism and addiction. His spotlight in the tabloids for decades has been something he's admitted is personally grueling, and affected his high profile relationships. A future of making money and helping steer the entertainment industry – with far less media scrutiny – seems like a good one. This is not really the time for Brad Pitt to be thinking about Marvel and/or DC roles...

Bullet Train will be in theaters on August 5th.