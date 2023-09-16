New Owner of Brady Bunch House Has Hilarious Update, "None of the Appliances Work"

The iconic Brady Bunch house recently sold for well under HGTV's $5.5 million asking price and now, its new owner has a hilarious update: none of the retro-styled home's appliances work. Tina Trahan, who purchased the home, told People (via Entertainment Weekly) that she bought the house as a piece of art so she doesn't feel like it was a bad investment, but also revealed that nothing in the home is functional. Literally everything is decorative as that's how HGTV's multi-million-dollar renovation created it.

"None of the appliances work," Trahan said. The range doesn't work, the stove doesn't work the oven doesn't work. There's literally nothing [that works] … Nothing is functioning. It's all decorative. So, I think that's pretty funny. You couldn't make anything if you wanted to."

Trahan went on to explain that she has no plans to make any changes to the house or its appliances to make it function nor does she have any plans to sell it. Instead, as a Brady Bunch fan, for buying the house was about buying a part of American culture and she hopes to use it for charity.

"It was like, 'I need this house. I have to have this house,'" Trahan said. "I loved the movie… and I watched the show growing up after school. I just felt like it was just part of America and the culture."

She continued, "That would be a huge revenue stream for charities. It brings so much joy, and it makes so many people happy, just like The Brady Bunch did."

The Brady Bunch House Sold at a Major Loss for HGTV

When the house was listed back in May, it was listed with a price of $5.5 million. Ultimately, Trahan paid $3.2 million — $2.3 million below asking. The home went on the market previously in 2018 with an asking price of $1.885 and HGTV outbid numerous other prospective buyers — including Lance Bass — and purchased the property for $3.5 million. The network then spent nearly $2 million on renovations to make the interior of the house match the Brady Bunch television set. The home's interior had never actually been used in series — it was just the facade that was the iconic home. The home's renovation to truly make it the Brady Bunch house was documented as part of the network's A Very Brady Renovation with hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott along with original surviving Brady Bunch cast members.

According to listing agent Danny Brown, they were aware that the $5.5 million list price was "aspirational", but they feel it ultimately landed where it is worth.

"This is a one of kind property which was impossible to comp. This is not a home anyone would ever live in, and savvy investors understand that Airbnb rental laws are nuanced and restrictive," Brown said. "We felt the property was worth about $3-$3.5 million and that's exactly where it landed; there are no intellectual property rights that are included in the sale. HGTV spent about $5.5 million purchasing and gutting the house, which is why we listed it at $5.5 million, even though we knew it was an aspirational list price."

Another Iconic Hollywood House Just Hit the Market

While The Brady Bunch house just sold, another iconic Hollywood house just hit the market. Laurie Strode's house from John Carpenter's iconic 1978 horror classic Halloween is now on sale. The house, which is located in South Pasadena, CA, has an asking price of just under $1.8 million. Per the real estate listing, the house is actually a three-unit triplex that has 2640 square feet, four bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The house, which was built in 1906, has been owned by the same family for three generations per the listing.

While the listing does not mention Halloween, fans of the movie will easily recognize the home as the one where Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie lived in in the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois, particularly from one of the moment when Laurie looks out her window to see Michael Myers (Nick Castle) standing outside. You can check out the home's listing on eXP Realty here.

