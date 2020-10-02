Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares 31st Birthday Video

The fandom surrounding Brie Larson has only grown over the past few years, especially as the actress properly suited up as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A lot of fans have found ways to celebrate the actress, especially as she celebrates her thirty-first birthday on Thursday. Larson joined in on the fun herself, posting a new vlog to her YouTube channel in honor of her birthday. Larson uses the nearly fifteen-minute-long video to share life lessons and advice to her fans while walking throughout her house.

With an Academy Award and multiple franchises under her belt, Larson was already an unstoppable force in Hollywood long before she was cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But based on comments from Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige, it sounds like Larson will have an even more prominent role in the MCU's future.

"When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings," Feige previously said. "She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe."

“[She is] probably the most dynamic character that I've ever played. We'll see what the movie is, but as of now it's been the most range I've ever played in a character," Larson said of Carol Danvers in 2018. "I've had to go through every emotion possible with her…That's what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what's happening and what's coming up, so hopefully that's what comes out on screen.”

