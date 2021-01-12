Bruce Willis Reportedly Kicked out of Rite Aid Because He Wouldn't Wear Mask

✖

Bruce Willis is in hot water after a little kerfuffle Monday afternoon. According to a new report from Page Six, the Die Hard star was kicked out of a Los Angeles Rite Aid after refusing to wear a mask while shopping. The tabloid says that although Willis was wearing a bandana around his neck — the site published photos of him revealing as much — he refused to put it on while shopping. As Los Angeles is the new epicenter for America's ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Willis was promptly removed from the store without being able to complete his purchase.

As of this writing, Los Angeles County has reported over 12,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19. Monday, Johns Hopkins University reported the county added 12,523 new cases overnight. In the wake of rising numbers in the immediate area, Disneyland will soon be converted into a large-scale vaccination center where residents can get both doses of the vaccines in circulation.

"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," county chairman Andrew Do said in a statement on Monday. "We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county."

"I'm proud to have Disneyland Resorts and the City of Anaheim, both in my Fourth District, be the first of the Super POD sites in Orange County," Supervisor Doug Chaffee added. "Residents in my district have been highly impacted by COVID-19. These Super PODs are absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus."

Last week, Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, lobbied the powers that be to keep all K-12 schools shutdown for in-person learning. “I’m strongly recommending that schools not reopen for in-person instruction,” Ferrer said on a conference call with school administrators (via Los Angeles Times.) “I’m recommending this for three weeks until the end of January.”

Cover photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images