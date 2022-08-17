Buffalo Wild Wings Launches New Boneless Bar Pizza

Buffalo Wild Wings is shaking things up again. The restaurant and sports bar, known for their wings announced on Wednesday that they're introducing a new way to enjoy those gameday favorites with the brand-new Boneless Bar Pizza. The new menu offering features a pizza that is covered in boneless wings and the brands iconic sauces, making it a perfect marriage of two classic game snacks — pizza and wings.

The new Boneless Bar Pizza comes in two flavor varieties — Buffalo and Honey BBQ. The Buffalo Boneless Bar Pizza is topped with ranch dressing, bleu cheese crumbles and mozzarella cheese, as well as boneless wings handspun in medium buffalo sauce along with pickled hot peppers and chopped green onion all topped off with a medium buffalo sauce drizzle. The Honey BBQ Boneless Bar Pizza features mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheeses, boneless wings handspun in Honey BBQ sauce, bacon crumbles, pickled. hot peppers and chopped green onion and a medium and Honey BBQ sauce drizzle. Both varieties are available for a limited time for $9.99 beginning today, Wednesday, August 17th at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide.

"Buffalo Wild Wings is the ultimate football destination for a legendary game day experience," said Rita Patel, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. "With wings tossed in any of our26 sauces and seasoning, 30 -plus beer taps, wall-to-wall TVs, and now Boneless Bar Pizza, why would fans choose to go anywhere else?"

The Buffalo Bar Pizza is just the latest innovation from Buffalo Wild Wings. earlier this year, the brand announced their Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce and last fall, the brand collaborated with Doritos for the Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce.

The new Boneless Bar Pizza is available now at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide for a limited time.

Now it's your turn to weigh in: will you be giving the Boneless Bar Pizza a try? What flavor are you most interested in? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!