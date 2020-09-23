Burger King Fans Can't Handle What's Included in New $2 Meal
Days after Burger King announced it was removing all artificial flavorings and colors from its flagship Whopper, the chain is in the news for an entirely different reason. Tuesday morning, a promotional offer started making its way around Twitter; in it, an e-mail some Burger King customers had been receiving shows the chain offering a monstrous deal — one cheeseburger, 10 chicken nuggets, a medium fry, and a medium soft drink, all for $2.
Naturally, this led to plenty of reactions from the Twittersphere. If it's just $2, how on Earth is the fast-food joint making money? After all, pricing, the items are priced (at minimum) just over $6 at regular pricing. The $2 Snack Box, as the chain is calling it, led to plenty of discussions, anywhere from arguments over the quality of food to people raving about the super-low price, and plenty of other angles one can take it. Enough people were talking about it, Burger King became a trending topic in the United States.
What's in the Nuggs?
$2 for all that? omg they selling monkey meat https://t.co/XasVB7WOlV— 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) September 22, 2020
Getting Worried
I asked my econ professor to explain the burger king $2 snack box and he just started shaking and crying and saying “that’s too many nugs how is that even possible” then he left the call and we haven’t seen him in a few days so I’m getting kinda worried pic.twitter.com/zJczhLQ3Ze— max (@kingkroll14) September 22, 2020
Still Going to Cop
Dudes eating the Burger King $2 snack box after getting off twitter pic.twitter.com/kH8a03RtEw— John (@iam_johnw) September 22, 2020
Plankton
Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present to you the Burger King $2 Snack Box pic.twitter.com/ldZdrjIxcV— 𝕾𝖕𝖔𝖔𝖐𝖞 𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖓𝖞🌻🎃 (@GirasolPapi) September 22, 2020
Among Us
Burger King executives after everyone starts hating pic.twitter.com/Q9PZw832jj— BruhMoment (@BruhMoment1258) September 22, 2020
It's All Fake!
It’s no way Burger King is a real place pic.twitter.com/kvxtw2C8NO— Lubz🚿 (@BrownNuisance) September 22, 2020
Sus
This meal makes no sense! Burger King is suspect as hell. That being said... judge me all you want, but I’m getting two of these very soon and eating like a King. pic.twitter.com/ENTNv3vRfu— Vince Carey (@invinceable91) September 22, 2020
Cover photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images