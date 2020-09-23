Burger King Fans Can't Handle What's Included in New $2 Meal

By Adam Barnhardt

Days after Burger King announced it was removing all artificial flavorings and colors from its flagship Whopper, the chain is in the news for an entirely different reason. Tuesday morning, a promotional offer started making its way around Twitter; in it, an e-mail some Burger King customers had been receiving shows the chain offering a monstrous deal — one cheeseburger, 10 chicken nuggets, a medium fry, and a medium soft drink, all for $2.

Naturally, this led to plenty of reactions from the Twittersphere. If it's just $2, how on Earth is the fast-food joint making money? After all, pricing, the items are priced (at minimum) just over $6 at regular pricing. The $2 Snack Box, as the chain is calling it, led to plenty of discussions, anywhere from arguments over the quality of food to people raving about the super-low price, and plenty of other angles one can take it. Enough people were talking about it, Burger King became a trending topic in the United States.

Cover photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

