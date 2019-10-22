IRL

Burger King Had Someone Possessed by Spirits Taste Test the New Ghost Whopper

Burger King is taking spooky season to a whole new level. To help promote the chain’s new Ghost […]

Burger King is taking spooky season to a whole new level. To help promote the chain’s new Ghost Whopper — a sandwich that features an all-white bun — Burger King had someone possessed by spirits taste test the new sandwich. Then, they went ahead, put everything on video, and made a commercial out of it. Joining forces with renowned psychic medium Riz Mirza, the fast-food joint got three strangers — so the restaurants says — and the psychic to stake out the haunted Phantom Wing of the iconic Alexandria Hotel. That’s where Mirz allowed a spirit to enter his body and taste test the Ghost Whopper for an on-camera review.

Don’t believe us? The video of the whole ordeal is above. As for the Ghost Whopper itself, it’s surprising the lengths Burger King is going for a sandwich receiving a very limited release. In fact, the chain is only releasing the sandwich in 10 locations, which you can find below.

  • 19901 Van Dyke Road, Detroit, MI
  • 3951 New Covington Pike, Memphis, TN
  • 2400 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
  • 2834 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ
  • 822 Evans Road, Suite 107, San Antonio, TX
  • 6135 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
  • 35 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA
  • 5918 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA
  • 1601 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC
  • 2423 South Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA

The sandwich features the same fixings of your normal Whopper — the iconic flame-grilled beef patty that’s topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, and ketchup. Then, everything’s sandwiched between an all-new White Cheddar Cheese-flavored bun complete with sesame seeds. The sandwich will be available for an incredibly limited-time at the ten available restaurants. The sandwiches will retail for $4.59 and are only available from October 24th to October 31st.

Are you in the immediate area of one of the Ghost Whopper locations? If you have the chance to grab one of these burgers, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

