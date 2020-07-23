Captain America Star Chris Evans Explains Why He’ll Be a “Nervous Parent”

✖

Last week, Captain America star Chris Evans informed his fans that his best pal, Dodger, would soon be getting surgery. Evans' dog is a beloved figure among the actor's fans, and everyone is hoping the doggo has a speedy recovery. Today, Evans took to social media once again to say that he dropped Dodger off for the surgery, and added a comment that will surely make many of his fans melt.

"Surgery day! Just dropped him off. Picking him up tomorrow morning. 😬😬😬😬 If today is any indication, I’m going to be a VERY nervous parent. 😂," Evans wrote. As far as we know, Evans is not currently in a relationship (although, he tends to be pretty private about his romantic life), but we love knowing he plans to be a dad one day. In the post, Evans also shared some adorable pics of him and Dodger, which you can check out below:

There's been tons of fun Dodger content online over the last couple of years. Evans previously posted a heartwarming photo of himself with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

Last Week, Evans made headlines when he sent a heartwarming message to a young boy who saved his sister from a not-so-friendly dog. Evans told the boy in his video, “I read your story, I saw what you did. I’m sure you’ve heard this a bunch of times over the last couple of days. But, let me be the first one to tell you, ‘Pal, you’re a hero.’ What you did was so brave and so selfless, your sister is so luck to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. I’m gonna track down your address and I’m gonna send you an official Captain America shield, because pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough. But, based on what I’ve seen, there’s not much that could slow you down.”

