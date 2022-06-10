Carl's Jr and Hardee's Release New Primal Menu in Celebration of Jurassic World Dominion

✖

Jurassic World Dominion roars into theaters in just under a month and to help feed the excitement for the upcoming film, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's has teamed up for the new Primal Menu. On Wednesday, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's announced the "fit for carnivores" menu featuring an all-new selection of menu items as well as announced the takeover of two restaurant locations so fans can experience the Jurassic World for themselves.

Available now, according to Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, the new Primal Menu features a variety of savory offerings including the Primal Angus Thickburger, the Primal Burrito, and the Primal Biscuit with Fried Egg. And because not all dinosaurs or humans are meat eaters, there are plant-based options as well, with the Beyond Wraptor Burger as well as the Double Beyond Wraptor Burger, both made with Beyond Burger Patties. The items are made complete with the tangy Amber BBQ Sauce which is meant to be an homage to Jurassic World's iconic amber resin.

"Jurassic World is such an iconic franchise, just like our menus, that we wanted to make sure we were doing the films justice and pulled a lot of inspiration from them when we were creating these innovative menu items," said Owen Klein, vice president of global culinary innovation of CKE Restaurants. "The culinary team had a lot of fun with this and when consumers bite into these big, meaty items, we want them to be instantly transported to the world of Jurassic."

And as for those restaurant takeovers? Fans in Los Angeles and Nashville will have the chance to experience a Jurassic World Dino Takeover with CKE Restaurant Holdings, the parent company behind Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, bringing Jurassic World to life but be warned — a T. Rex might even show up at the Los Angeles location. The Dino Takeovers will run June 1-8 at one location in Los Angeles and one in Nashville.

"We're giving guests the opportunity to experience the world of Jurassic with unforgettable bites, as well as an innovative, extensive 360 marketing campaign," said Chad Crawford, chief brand officer of CKE Restaurants. "From TikTok to Waze, the brands invested in unique partnerships as well as captivating billboards to showcase this compelling collaboration. On top of all that, we're excited for movie fanatics and foodie lovers alike to have the opportunity to explore our Dino Takeovers in Nashville and Los Angeles."

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action, and astonishing new visual effects.

The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari), and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). The film's returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015's Jurassic World to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael (Battle at Big Rock) & Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) & Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Jurassic World Dominion is produced by acclaimed franchise producers Frank Marshall p.g.a. and Patrick Crowley p.g.a. and is executive produced by legendary, Oscar-winning franchise creator Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Colin Trevorrow.

Jurassic World Dominion lands in theaters on June 10th. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's new Jurassic World Dominion inspired Primal Menu is available now.