Consumer Electronics Show to Go All Digital in 2021

The Consumer Technology Association on Tuesday announced that the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2021), taking place January 6-9, 2021, will be "an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world." The new format will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world while avoiding the risks associated with the ongoing coronavirus spread. This move follows a growing trend in annual events amid the pandemic, following the format that San Diego Comic-Con took over the past weekend with its "Comic-Con@Home" event.

"Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA in a press release. "Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic – and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences."

According to the press release, "CES 2021 will be a new immersive experience, where attendees will have a front row seat to discover and see the latest technology. This highly personalized experience will bring a global event to the comfort and safety of your home or office.

"For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation. CTA's goal for CES 2021 is to provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships, while prioritizing health and safety. Members of the tech community thrive by coming together, sharing ideas and introducing products that will shape our future."

CES is a tentpole event for the tech industry, where companies come to show off their latest products. CES plans to return to Las Vegas in 2022 with a new format that combines the best elements of the traditional convention experience with those of the 2021 virtual event.e

What do you think of CES 2021 going the virtual event route? What do you imagine the hybrid 2022 CES show might turn out? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. CES 2021 takes place on January 6-9, 2021.

Photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.