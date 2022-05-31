Trapper John Star Charles Siebert Dead at 84

✖

Charles Siebert, a stage-trained actor that largely focused on filmmaking in the later years of his career, has died. The Trapper John, M.D. star died earlier this month as a result of COVID-related complications, with the actor's daughter confirming (via THR) her father passed on May 1st. He was 84.

Siebert made his Broadway debut at the age of 29 in Life of Galileo, before appearing in Jimmy Shine alongside Dustin Hoffman. He found himself on Broadway and other shows in the Big Apple for the better part of the next decade while breaking into the world of television.

The actor's big break came with his casting in Trapper John, M.D., appearing in all 151 episodes of the MASH spinoff throughout its seven seasons on CBS. In addition to his role as Dr. Stanley Riverside II, Siebert started experimenting behind the camera, eventually directing seven episodes of the medical drama.

He continued to direct and act throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, finding himself in the director's chair of both Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and its more-popular spinoff Xena: Warrior Princess. Between the two shows, he directed a total of 15 episodes, also appearing in three episodes of Xena — two as the voice of the god Poseidon, and another appearance as Sisyphus.

"Charlie was never one to over-compliment, or gush, or flatter," said Craig Miller, former artistic director of the 6th Street Playhouse, in a blog post announcing the actor's death. "He was serious about his craft; he worked hard, and he expected everyone around him to do the same. He lifted us all to a new level of theatricality and magic. As an actor, he didn't want the praise — he wanted the damn notes."

Siebert was preceded in death by his first wife Catherine and son Charlie. He is survived by wife Kristine, daughter Gillian, son Christopher, stepdaughter Kristina, and stepsons Max and Jeremy.

Cover photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images