Cheez-It Opens Filling Station With Cracker-Dispensing Fuel Pump

Summer is road trip season which means it is also road trip snack season and now, Cheez-It has found a novel way to combine both. On Monday, the brand announced the Cheez-It Stop, a filling station pop up that features the world's first and only "Cheez-It Pump" that fills your car not with gasoline, but crackers. Yes, you read that right. Cheez-It has their own take on a gas station now.

According to the brand, the Cheez-It Stop is indeed a real location, located in the California desert that invites road trippers to fuel up with their favorite snack. The Cheez-It Stop features the Cheez-It Pump that dispenses crackers, as well as a gift shop stocked with nostalgic Cheez-It Stop collectables, exclusive merch, and a variety of Cheez-It Flavors.

"We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. to fuel up throughout their adventures," said Erin Storm, brand senior director for Cheez-It. "The Cheez-It Stop will wow with exclusive merch, massive, sharable Cheez-It visuals and aisles stocked with our famous crackers — we can't wait to see you there."

The Cheez-It Stop is open for just one week — June 5th through Saturday, June 11th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT and is located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.

This isn't the first time Cheez-It has done some fun, real world installations. Last year for the Cheez-It Bowl and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the brand did a themed hotel room that fans and players had the chance to stay in. Per press release at that time, "Cheez-It, the cheeziest sponsor of college football with four years of Cheez-It Bowl action and the title partner of the new Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, is giving football players and fans even more reasons to wake up 'Feelin the Cheeziest.' This year, the brand is creating exclusive Cheez-It 'Feelin' the Cheeziest' Hotel Rooms: four hotel rooms at the official team hotels that look and feel straight out of a Cheez-It box."

Will you be checking out the Cheez-It Stop? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!