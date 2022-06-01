Cheez-It Launches New Crackers Made With Hip-Hop Aged Cheese

As any cheese fan will tell you, cheese makes everything better, but what makes cheese better? An obscure Swiss study suggests that hip-hop music, when used in the aging process, could in fact strengthen the taste and smell of cheese and now Cheez-It, in partnership with Pandora, is putting that to the test with new, limited-edition Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio crackers.

According to Cheez-It, the crackers are the first ever sonically aged snack and are made using cheese that was aged to music by iconic hip-hop artists. The brand partnered with Pandora to pick hip-hop tracks that shared attributes with the music used in the Swiss study to help replicate the results — results that Cheez-It describes as absurdly delicious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After six months in the making, we’re thrilled to finally share this absurdly delicious collaboration with our fans,” Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It said “in a statement. Our innovations team is always exploring new ways to bring more unique experiences to our fans, and Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio is the perfect way to provide our dedicated fans with a truly first-of-its-kind snack while celebrating the joy music brings.”

If you want to give these “Aged by Audio” crackers a try, they are available now on the CheezItHQ.com and come with a free, 90-day Pandora Premium trial for eligible customers. Fans will also have access to the “Aged by Audio” mixtape so they can hear the sounds the cheese was aged to — which to us sounds like it might make for an incredibly meta experience to listen to the mixtape while eating the crackers. That is available via link on the CheezItHQ.com site or on Pandora’s app and website.

Of course, Cheez-It isn’t the only cracker who has recently debuted their latest innovation. For those who aren’t curious about the hip-hop aged Cheez-its, Goldfish recently launched the new Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish Crackers in partnership with McCormick, makers of Old Bay Seasoning. The flavor is currently available at retailers nationwide for a limited time only.

The new, limited edition Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio crackers are available now at the Cheez-It website here.

Will you be giving the Aged by Audio crackers a try? Do you think hip hop music can really change the taste of cheese? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!