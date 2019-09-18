Chipotle Adds New Carne Asada to Menu

It’s been over a year since Chipotle reintroduced chorizo to its menu, but now the fast casual chain is shaking up its menu again with the introduction of its new carne asada. The marinated steak option is now available in Chipotle’s more than 2,000 stores nationwide offering customers a new protein option for their burritos, bowls and more.

According to Investor’s Business Daily, the carne asada option was previously tested in Cincinnati, Ohio and Fresno, California as part of Chipotle’s “stage gate process” in which items are tested, customers give feedback that is then incorporated into the test, and the process repeated before successfully tested products launch nationwide.

The new carne asada is a thin-sliced steak offering that is served with squeezed lime, cilantro and other spices and is also Whole30 and Paleo compliant, making it easier for adherents to those dietary choices to enjoy.

“Our Carne Asada steak is amazingly tender, hand cut, and grilled fresh every day,” Chipotle chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. It performed incredibly well in the test markets and we’re excited to be introducing the terrific, new steak nationwide for a limited time.”

Yes, you read that right. Chipotle’s new carne asada is only available for a limited time. It’s not clear exactly how long that will be for so Chipotle fans may want to check out the carne asada sooner rather than later. The steak offering will officially be available in stores starting Thursday, September 19th and if fans can hold out until Sunday, they can have the new carne asada hand-delivered right to their door with no delivery charge. Every single Sunday in September, Chipotle is partnering with DoorDash for free delivery.

“Fans have long been requesting Chipotle delivery, and as part of our commitment to make it easy for our customers to get the delicious food they love when, where and how they want it, we’re rolling out our own delivery service powered through DoorDash as the last mile delivery partner,” chief digital and information officer Curt Garner said in the press release.

