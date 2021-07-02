Christian Slater Trends After Chris Evans Tweets Curious Observation About Him

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel fans are used to debating the merits of the franchise's three "Best Chris's" - Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt. However, today there's another Chris that's become a trending topic: Christian Slater. Slater's name has been trending on social media after Chris Evans tweeted out a curious observation about the actor and his badass name. That tweet from Chris Evans started an entire debate about the merits of Christian Slater's career, as well as speculation about the kind of mind-altering substance that Chris Evans must be on, to have sent out a tweet that reads like a line from a Harold & Kumar movie.

Check out this bizarre meeting of the Chris's that unfolded on Twitter:

Evans' Thoughts On Slater

Now that's some serious Chris-on-Chris love, right there. 

prevnext

Last Thing On My Mind

There are quite a few fans out there who would doing any and everything but guess Christian Slater's name, if he walked into their room - whether in 1989 or right now.

prevnext

Are You High?

This is a pretty theory about how this discussion ever started. Got any better explanation? 

prevnext

Nothing Sexier

To be real: Christian Slater was the bad boy heartthrob of the late 1980s. So this tweet is accurate.  

prevnext

He Is Every Crush

Christian Slater is the romantic blueprint for countless fans who discovered him in their formative teen years. This is everything Chris Evans was talking about in his tweet. 

prevnext

Ready For This Moment

Some Christian Slater fans stay at the ready with entire photo galleries - all for moments just like this one. 

prevnext

Gen X Alert!

Gen X was shook when they saw their unofficial mascot trending on Twitter. 

prevnext
0comments

Chris Standoff

It was tense there for a moment, wondering if we were about to have a Chris-on-Chris showdown. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of