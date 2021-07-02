Christian Slater Trends After Chris Evans Tweets Curious Observation About Him

Marvel fans are used to debating the merits of the franchise's three "Best Chris's" - Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt. However, today there's another Chris that's become a trending topic: Christian Slater. Slater's name has been trending on social media after Chris Evans tweeted out a curious observation about the actor and his badass name. That tweet from Chris Evans started an entire debate about the merits of Christian Slater's career, as well as speculation about the kind of mind-altering substance that Chris Evans must be on, to have sent out a tweet that reads like a line from a Harold & Kumar movie.

Check out this bizarre meeting of the Chris's that unfolded on Twitter: