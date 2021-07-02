Christian Slater Trends After Chris Evans Tweets Curious Observation About Him
Marvel fans are used to debating the merits of the franchise's three "Best Chris's" - Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt. However, today there's another Chris that's become a trending topic: Christian Slater. Slater's name has been trending on social media after Chris Evans tweeted out a curious observation about the actor and his badass name. That tweet from Chris Evans started an entire debate about the merits of Christian Slater's career, as well as speculation about the kind of mind-altering substance that Chris Evans must be on, to have sent out a tweet that reads like a line from a Harold & Kumar movie.
Check out this bizarre meeting of the Chris's that unfolded on Twitter:
Evans' Thoughts On Slater
If Christian Slater from 1989 walked into the room, and I had never heard his name before, and had to guess what it was just from what he looked like, I would guess ‘Christian Slater’.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 1, 2021
Now that's some serious Chris-on-Chris love, right there.
Last Thing On My Mind
If Christian Slater from 1989 walked into my room his name would be the last thing on my mind. pic.twitter.com/jVvO2zOKAB— 𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚎 (@ginge_worthy) July 1, 2021
There are quite a few fans out there who would doing any and everything but guess Christian Slater's name, if he walked into their room - whether in 1989 or right now.
Are You High?
If you’re wondering, the reason Christian Slater is trending is because Chris Evans is high, I’m pretty sure— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) July 1, 2021
This is a pretty theory about how this discussion ever started. Got any better explanation?
Nothing Sexier
There are few things I can think of sexier than 1989 Christian Slater. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fn9vEcP9Jq— Jess ♥️ (@mrsjt0128) July 1, 2021
To be real: Christian Slater was the bad boy heartthrob of the late 1980s. So this tweet is accurate.
He Is Every Crush
Every terrible high school crush I had can be directly attributed to Christian Slater’s performance in Heathers https://t.co/XnssiGlLAe— Chaka Explains It All (@princessology) July 1, 2021
Christian Slater is the romantic blueprint for countless fans who discovered him in their formative teen years. This is everything Chris Evans was talking about in his tweet.
Ready For This Moment
Why yes I do keep a folder full of Gleaming the Cube screenshots on my desktop in case "1989 Christian Slater" ever starts trending pic.twitter.com/5RqFQFfbM5— J. Makary 🏜 (@xmakary) July 1, 2021
Some Christian Slater fans stay at the ready with entire photo galleries - all for moments just like this one.
Gen X Alert!
Gen X rushing to find out why our beloved Christian Slater is trending... pic.twitter.com/vr0K1KvbwE— Notorious Resister (@brainpictures) July 1, 2021
Gen X was shook when they saw their unofficial mascot trending on Twitter.
Chris Standoff
When you read Chris Evans tweet about Christian Slater pic.twitter.com/Xu9WMcEFXM— JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) July 1, 2021
It was tense there for a moment, wondering if we were about to have a Chris-on-Chris showdown.