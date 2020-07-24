Chris Evans Shares Good News That Dog's Surgery Was Successful

✖

Good news, Chris Evans fans: Dodger the dog is doing well! In case you missed it, the Captain America star recently announced that his best pal would be getting surgery this week. Yesterday, the actor shared that he had just dropped Dodger off at the vet and that the experience taught him he's "going to be a VERY nervous parent." Thankfully, Evans shared another update today, and all went well with Dodger's procedure!

"Dodger’s surgery was successful! He’ll now be enjoying some well deserved pain meds over the next few days. Thank you all for the well wishes and thank you to Dr. Trout and everyone at @MspcaAngell for taking such wonderful care of him," Evans wrote. You can check out the post below:

Dodger’s surgery was successful! He’ll now be enjoying some well deserved pain meds over the next few days. Thank you all for the well wishes and thank you to Dr. Trout and everyone at @MspcaAngell for taking such wonderful care of him!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 24, 2020

There's been tons of fun Dodger content online over the last couple of years. Evans previously posted a heartwarming photo of himself with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

Evans previously confirmed that he probably won't be playing Captain America again. “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he explained. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

Recently, Evans won over our hearts even further by talking about his mom. He revealed that Avengers: Endgame's Old Man Steve Rogers made his mother cry, and shared that she actually helped talk him into playing the iconic hero.

Avengers: Endgame and more Marvel films are now streaming on Disney+.

