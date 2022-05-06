Chris Hemsworth's wife and Fast and Furious star Elsa Pataky has shared a new photo of the "Thor action figure" that "Santa" brought this year. And from the look of things, she was a very good girl, in this trying year. The photo (which is sure to get fans in the holiday spirit) shows Chris Hemsworth standing next to his family's massive Christmas tree, with an open-shirt flex that shows off the incredibly ripped abs and arms he's built, in preparation for Marvel's Thor: Love & Thunder and other upcoming roles. His wife's caption is no lie: Chris Hemsworth looks about as close to a living action figure as a man can get:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential)

While Christmas is clearly the theme of the photo, Elsa Pataky also has another reason to post in celebration of her husband: Chris Hemsworth revealed in his own post that the couple are celebrating their ten-year anniversary!

Hemsworth honored his wife by posting a slideshow of photos of them together over the last decade. In his caption, Hemsworth said: "10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!"

Pataky posted her own behind-the-scenes look at their epic photo hunt, stating in her own caption: "Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing! Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever".

Happy Anniversary (and Holidays) to Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. Marvel's Thor: Love & Thunder hits theaters on May 6, 2022.