Chris Pratt Celebrates Victory Over Chris Evans And Chris Hemsworth: "I Guess We Can Finally Put An End To That Debate of Who's The Better Chris?"

✖

There has been a lot of debate over the years as to which Chris in Hollywood is the best, specifically when it comes to the men named Chris in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Internet has been pitting Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt against each other in a competition for online dominance. Pratt has been coming up at the bottom of the list as of late, but he believes he now has reason to celebrate victory.

All three Chris stars in the MCU participate in the AGBO Superhero Fantasty Football League, which raises money for various charities. Along with Avengers: Endgame directors (and AGBO production company founders) Anthony and Joe Russo, several stars of the MCU go head-to-head in a charity-driven fantasy competition. This year, Chris Pratt has found himself in the finals, and he had to beat his Chris counterparts to get there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AGBO Superhero League (@agboleague)

"My fantasy football team in AGBO fantasy football league, if you've been following — I made it into the finals! I'm in the finals! How did this happen? It's a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is? I was picked last — it was very traumatic," he joked "Anyone who's been picked last knows how that feels."

"I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent off Chris Evans," Pratt continued. "He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of, Who's the better Chris?"

Pratt is competing in the league championship this weekend, where he will be going up against Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. This past weekend, Liu took out ESPN's Matthew Berry to advance to the finals. Pratt is competing on behalf of Special Olympics Washington. Liu is playing for UNICEF Canada.

How do you rank the current Chris debate? Let us know in the comments!