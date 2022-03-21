Cinnamon Toast Crunch Takes on Peanut Butter With New Creamy Cinnamon Spread

Look out, peanut butter. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is in on the flavorful spread game. B&G Foods recently announced the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread, a new product that allows fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to enjoy the flavors of the beloved cereal on pretty much anything they can imagine — including toast! The new product will be available in Kroger stores nationwide as well as on Amazon and comes after the successful introduction of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend previously.

“The successful introduction of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend showed us that consumers are eager to find new and innovative ways to enjoy their favorite foods and flavors, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal,” said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, B&G Foods. “Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread will offer consumers new opportunities to enjoy the flavors of the iconic cereal well beyond breakfast.”

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread is described as capturing the “unmistakable essence of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal in a brand new way”. While the ideal uses for the spread are listed as spread on bread or fruit or as an ingredient in baked goods or as a dessert topping — or straight from the jar — it’s also suggested for a variety of creative uses as well, including dessert poppers, cookies, pizza, grilled cheese, and more.

“We were so thrilled with the overwhelming excitement that Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans had for B&G Foods’ launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend in 2020,” said Liz Mahler, Sr. Brand Manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, General Mills. “When we were approached with a new usage concept for the essence of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, we were eager to see what the B&G Foods team had in mind. Bringing Cinnamon Toast Crunch to brand enthusiasts in this spreadable form felt like a completely new idea, and we’re excited for consumers to experience this new innovation firsthand.”

Will you be checking out Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.