Coca-Cola Is Bringing Back Its Subscription Box With New Flavors

In a matter of weeks, Coca-Cola is once again launching its monthly subscription box — the Coca-Cola Insiders Club. Beginning in January, the beverage company is doing three-straight monthly subscription boxes, with each one including a new flavor the soda-maker will soon distribute to the masses. The membership will open next week and be available to the masses for $45; in return, you'll get a special Coca-Cola Insiders Club box in January, February, and March.

Sign-ups begin Tuesday, December 8th beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the Coke Insiders Club website.

The club was launched around this time last year and featured items from the new Coke Energy drink to Fanta Pina Colada, Sprite Ginger, AHA Sparkling Water, and a new Razzleberry Peace Tea flavor.

According to a release distributed by Coke, each box will feature "new beverages, swag items, and other exciting surprises" for the first three months of 2021. New this year, however, will be "virtual experiences" the company is offering, like workouts with NFL players or cooking classes with celebrity chefs.

The news of the Insiders Club return follows on the heels of the company's decision to honor frontline workers with their 100th-anniversary holiday bottles.

“While the holidays this year will be unlike ever before, it’s a moment to celebrate the people who have gone above and beyond, through a shared moment of joy. Personally, I’m especially grateful for Anissa Sherard, a friend and server at Red Rooster Harlem, who has been an inspiration in so many ways," celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson said of Coke's new holiday-themed efforts. "Despite being affected by pandemic closures, Anissa volunteered to bring meals to people experiencing food insecurities, essential workers, and the elderly throughout the Harlem community - a selfless act."

He added, "That inspiration is at the heart of what Coca-Cola embodies, especially during the holidays, and why I’m grateful to partner with them this year. Please join me and Coca-Cola in celebrating and thanking a special hero in your life this holiday season. Coke’s iconic Share a Coke bottles will transform into special dedications to heroes - a special way to say “thank you” to heroes like Anissa who showed up for their friends, family and communities in 2020.”