Coca-Cola Launching Simply Spiked Lemonade With Molson Coors

Coca-Cola and Molson Coors are teaming up again, this time for Simple Spiked Lemonade, a full-flavor alcohol beverage inspired by the juice brand, Simply. Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch as a variety pack this summer. This marks the third brand that Coca-Cola has branched into alcohol with following Topo Chico and Fresca. Coke partnered with Molson Coors for the U.S. launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in 2021.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen success by shaking up existing categories with new brands that have clear, compelling points of difference, like Coca-Cola’s Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and ZOA Energy Drink,” said Michelle St. Jacques, Molson Coors’ Chief Marketing Officer. “Now, we have a huge opportunity to leverage the power of Simply® – a brand known for real juice and big flavor – to disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment in a way that’s never been done before.”

“The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors have a thriving relationship in North America. The proof is in the success of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s national expansion and the introduction of Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer,” said Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. “With this momentum, we are excited to expand our relationship with products inspired by another one of our most valuable brands: Simply®. We believe people will be excited to try this delicious beverage when it arrives on shelves later this year.”

The Simply Spiked Lemonade variety pack will feature four flavors, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Signature Lemonade. It will be sold in slim-can 12-packs as a variety pack and 24-ounce standalone cans of select flavors. A specific release date was not indicated.

