Comedian Steve Martin Reveals the Bad News of Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

✖

The roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine continues in various parts of the country, with most states limiting the availability to healthcare workers and other essential employees, plus the elderly. To that end, celebrated comedian Steve Martin took to social media to reveal the good news, that he'd been able to get the vaccine, and the bad news of it all, which we won't spoil just yet. "Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated!" Martin wrote. "Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science."

When asked by a fan about what he did to sign up for the vaccine, Martin replied: "I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center." Another asked about side effects with Martin writing, "Right now, I’m having no fide resects."

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

Martin has been a frequent bright light of hope during the ongoing pandemic, previously making a gag about public mask use and how he can make sure everyone still knows that he's Steve Martin while his face is covered. It was a simple solution.

I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020

Despite the pandemic, Martin has remained busy, publishing the book "A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection" with New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss back in November; and appearing in Netflix's Father of the Bride Part 3(ish). Billed as a quasi-sequel, this brand-new table read saw Martin return as the titular father alongside cast members Diane Keaton, Kieran Culkin, Martin Short, George Newbern, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Nancy Meyers -- who wrote the two Father of the Bride films, as well as other rom-com classics like Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, and Baby Boom, brought the characters from Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II back to support the World Central Kitchen.

(H/T THR)

(Cover Photo by CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images)