Matthew Broderick’s Sister in Recovery After Coronavirus Diagnosis

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 — the illness caused by the novel coronavirus — earlier this week, Matthew Broderick‘s sister is “on the road to a full recovery” the actor has said. In a statement to Deadline, Broderick says his sister Janet — the rector of Beverly Hills’ All Saints Episcopal Church is doing well.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet,” Broderick says in the statement. “I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai.”

Earlier in the week, the church announced it was likely she contracted the virus last month after attending a religious conference in Kentucky. Janet Broderick was well enough to pen a letter to her parishioners, talking about coloring and building a LEGO set while being hospitalized.

“I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend,” she wrote. “I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication. (What I really want is Colorforms but they don’t make that anymore.) Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me no kidding. Even at my worst, I felt his hand on me. My family have been so so loving and cared for me so well.”

The statement concluded, “We so look forward to being together again in worship, to praying with you and singing a hymn.”

