Hilarious Coronavirus Quarantine Skit Shows Netflix, Hulu, and Other Streaming Services Fight

One hilarious coronavirus quarantine skit shows Netflix, Hulu, and multiple other streaming services fighting. KeatsDidIt on Twitter provided the funniest send-up of this entire situation with his video. Netflix is berating Hulu, Disney+ gets pulled into the mix, HBO Go catches some body blows based on the loss of Game of Thrones. It’s all in good fun until Crunchyroll, an anime streaming service, settles it for once and for all. Making the best of a bad situation has been key for a few weeks now, and this video is a great example.

The crux of the whole parody lies with the fact that Netflix has been around the longest, with the largest viewer pool. But, recent days have shown how tight these streaming wars are going to be. With people self-isolating because of coronavirus, Europe found itself in a tricky situation as users flocked to the Internet. The usage of YouTube and Netflix threatened to overwhelm the entire we on that side of the pond. It was up to both companies to help hatch a solution, mostly through slowing down streaming speeds. However, there are still some looking for customer support from Netflix who haven’t been able to get it.

Check out the company’s full response down below:

The COVID-19 crisis has meant that thousands of our customer support agents are unable to work, or are now having to work from home. So our wait times are higher than normal. We’re working hard to provide the best support we can under the circumstances, and apologize for the delays you are experiencing.

We’re now offering live chat and online Help Center support only globally. Shifting to chat instead of phone support allows our agents to help more people while working from home. We know this is less convenient for some members, but we will be able to help more people more quickly this way. Given the shortage of agents, we’re also having to reduce our support hours. This will vary depending on the country you’re in – and as we experiment with what works best given the current crisis.

Your support is very important to Netflix. So we’re sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we work through these issues.

