Downtown Disney to Remain Open Despite Coronavirus Closure of Disneyland

The COVID-19 coronavirus has continued to have a profound impact on all corners of everyday life, as companies and events take precautions to not spread the virus. The theme park industry is the latest realm to take a hit, with several California spots temporarily shutting down. Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure were among the first to make the decision, providing a lengthy statement about what they would do next. Among the statement was some interesting details with regards to Disneyland‘s hotels, as well as the word that Downtown Disney, the outdoor shopping center within close proximity of Disneyland, “will remain open”.

There is no clear indication as to why Downtown Disney is still going to operate, although some have speculated that it is due to contracts for each of the shopping center’s businesses. Disney Parks’ statement does say that they “will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies,” so there’s always a chance that Downtown Disney could eventually close as well.

Downtown Disney currently boasts 22 restaurants and 15 stores, with brands including House of Blues, LEGO, Pandora, Sephora, Starbucks, and Jamba Juice featured in the complex.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are expected to close on March 14th, and will tentatively reopen on April 1st, unless they are advised to do otherwise by the local officials.

“”While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” Disney Parks’ statement reads in part.

“Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period,” the statement continues. “We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.”

Disneyland has only shut down three times before, including the national day of mourning after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the Northridge earthquake, and on September 11th, 2011.