Dairy Queen Unveils Fall Blizzard Menu, Including New Caramel Apple Pie Flavor

Now that the calendar has practically shifted to September, fans of fall are soon to arrive in full force. With spooky season right around the corner, costume stores will begin to pop up (if they haven't already) and people will cobble together the "spoopiest" of lawn decorations. Then, there's the pumpkin spice and apple pie. Virtually every restaurant and fast-food joint will have their own take on the delectable fall treat, something especially true when it comes to Dairy Queen.

DQ is bringing back its Pumpkin Pie Blizzard plus a group of others. In fact, the fast-food chain is having two Blizzards of the Month all of September — the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard the company has served before and a brand-new Caramel Apple Pie flavor featuring real chunks of apple pie swirled with caramel truffles and apple topping.

Other Blizzard flavors introduced for Dairy Queen's limited fall menu include Oreo Mocha, Choco-dipped Strawberry, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, and Brownie Dough. Conveniently enough, McDonald's started testing a Snickerdoodle McFlurry this time last year, though it never did make the permanent menu.

Better yet, DQ's also turned each of the fall flavors into candles they're selling for charity. Candles scented as all six flavors start at $25 (for the bundle) with all proceeds going to CMN Hospitals. The candle sale starts later this week.

Cover photo by Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

