Daniel Craig Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Broadway Performances

Daniel Craig has tested positive COVID-19 and, as a result, is pulling out of his performance of Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Broadway. On Saturday, the Longacre Theater announced that Craig had tested positive for the virus in the afternoon, resulting in the cancellation of the matinee and evening performance of the play.

“Today’s matinee and evening performance of Macbeth are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon,” the announcement read. “We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase. Please check MacbethBroadway.com or @MacbethBway for updated information.”

Directed by Sam Gold, the limited engagement revival of Macbeth stars Craig in the title role alongside Ruth Negga in her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. Performances began on March 29 with the show set to officially open on April 28th where it was set to run for 15 weeks—through July 10th—at the Longacre Theatre. Craig’s James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is a producer on the show. It’s unclear at this time when the show will go on following Craig’s positive test.

Craig recently departed his role as the iconic secret agent James Bond with the release of No Time to Die last year. The film, Craig’s fifth in the franchise, was finally released last October after numerous delays due to the pandemic and Craig has previously said that while he is done with the character, he will miss everything about it.

“I’ll miss everything, I think,” Craig said. “I’ll miss the collaboration. I mean, hopefully I’ll keep working and I’ll have lots of other lovely jobs, but it’s very, very, very rare air. Apart from Marvel movies, there aren’t movies that are as big as this. I’ve had the privilege of being involved in it. … It was there before me, and it will be there after me. But I’ve had a chance to be part of all of this, and if you can’t get it up for a Bond movie as an actor, what can you get it up for? So, yeah, I’ll miss it a lot.”