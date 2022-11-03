Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Named BoxLunch Giving Ambassador

Marvel star Simu Liu is partnering with the fan-favorite retailer BoxLunch for a good cause. On Wednesday, BoxLunch named Liu, who stars as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their first-ever BoxLunch Giving Ambassador. In the role, Liu will be appearing in a marketing campaign across all of BoxLunch's 207 stores, as well as its website. The campaign aims to raise awareness for BoxLunch's ongoing partnership with Feeding America, with both organizations working to end hunger in the United States. Additionally, Liu is set to present an award celebrating BoxLunch's 150 millionth meal donated at the first-ever BoxLunch Gala Honoring Feeding America, which will be held on Wednesday, November 9th at Los Angeles' City Market Social House. The star-studded gala will help bring awareness to Feeding America's mission to advance change in the United States by ensuring equitable access to nutritious food for all in partnership with food banks, policymakers, supporters, and the community.

"We are thrilled and honored to have Simu Liu as the first ever BoxLunch Giving Ambassador," Steve Vranes, CEO of Hot Topic Inc, said in a statement. "His support for Feeding America and BoxLunch will bring tremendous awareness to the mission of our organizations to end hunger and food insecurity."

When will Simu Liu return as Shang-Chi?

After Liu broke boundaries and won the hearts of many starring in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, many are eager to see him back in the fold of the MCU sooner than later. With a Shang-Chi sequel in development, and the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, now helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it definitely seems like there are a lot of options that could ultimately become a reality.

"I guess I wasn't the most surprised, given everything that had happened. I was so relieved to hear that he [Cretton] has been confirmed to come back," Liu told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview late last year. "Again, that's not a surprise but it's just so good to feel the engine turning again like, 'Great! We get to tell more stories again,' while delving deeper into the characters and providing more of those badass fight sequences."

