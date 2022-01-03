Anchorman and The Office Star David Koechner Arrested on New Year’s Eve

Comedic actor David Koechner – best known for playing boozy louts in both Anchorman and The Office – was arrested on New Year’s Eve in Ventura, California. Koechner was reportedly arrested on suspicion of a DUI and hit and run in Simi Valley; the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody and booked him in Ventura County Jail, where he was released the next morning. Koechner reportedly has a court date currently set for March due to the incident. Neither Koechner nor the Simi Valley Police Department are currently speaking out about the matter.

Here is what TMZ is reporting about Koechner’s alleged run-in with law enforcement:

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … police got a call for an erratic driver, which a patrolling officer located — only to find David behind the wheel. We’re told he was given field sobriety tests, which he didn’t do well on … and got hauled in for drunk driving and allegedly hitting a street sign with his car… …Law enforcement sources tell us Koechner blew two tires before he was pulled over. We’re told he blew a .13 BAC in the field and then a .12 once back at the station. Per online records, he was released early the next morning … around 5 AM PT. He’s got a court date in March to answer for this arrest.”

David Koechner in “The Office”

As stated, this is an unfortunate case of life imitating art for David Koechner. Two of his most famous onscreen performances are sports reporter Champ Kind from Anchorman, and traveling paper salesman Todd Packer from The Office – both of whom are hard-drinking, philandering, creeper types. In fact, Koechner has found something of a niche in the entertainment industry playing such types over the last couple of decades…

That’s not to say that’s all David Koechner excels at playing (or that his bad-boy roles are in any way related to his real-life persona – acting IS acting after all…). Koechner is a veteran (and widely loved) character actor, with a resume that gives him everything from street cred to geek cred. The Goldbergs, American Dad!, F is for Family, Captain Underpants, sketch shows like Drunk History – if it’s about making people laugh, there’s a good chance he’s been involved. In more recent years Koechner has even branched out into projects like Twin Peaks to his resume. No telling if or how this incident will affect that career trajectory…

