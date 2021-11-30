Denny’s Launches Massive The Matrix Giveaway Campaign

As it turns out, Denny’s is becoming a major player in the promotion of Warner Brothers’ last major blockbuster of the year. Beginning this week, the iconic chain of family restaurants is launching a hefty campaign in support of The Matrix Resurrections, including some digital activations that’ll have fans thinking they’re in the alternate dimension themselves.

Those using the Denny’s Rewards app may notice an ongoing effort called “The Glitch.” Because of “The Glitch,” Denny’s is offering a variety of deals through its mobile application, riffing on the whole idea behind The Matrix franchise. Some of the deals Denny’s has released includes beverages that cost a penny, “Red Pill” and “Blue Pill” surprise discounts, and more to come throughout the month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As we further redefine how today’s modern families dine and continue to establish Denny’s as a leader in the digital guest experience, we’re thrilled to partner with Warner Brothers to amplify our digital transformation,” Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon said in a press release. “This partnership offers an exciting avenue for millions of our loyal and new guests to take advantage of the personalized benefits offered through our new mobile app and Denny’s Rewards program.”

The promotion is expected to last through the first week of January, and all “glitches” are completely randomized through both the iOS and Android Denny’s Rewards app.

The Matrix Resurrections releases in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd. Returning cast members include Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Christina Ricci will appear in supporting roles.

Cover photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images