Denver Pop Culture Con Cancelled For 2020

Yet another pop culture convention has been cancelled for this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Pop Culture Classroom has announced that the Denver Pop Culture Con has been cancelled for later this year as the State of Colorado has announced their continued use of the Colorado Convention Center for state business (including COVID-19 relief and aid) through the end of the year. Denver Pop Culture Con was previously scheduled to take place from November 27-29 (after being delayed from July), with all tickets set to be refunded. The event will return next year and is scheduled to take place on May 14-16, 2021.

“Due to Colorado’s Public Health Order preventing events at the convention center through December, Denver Pop Culture Con 2020 is, unfortunately, cancelled,” said Denver Pop Culture Con Director Christina Angel. “We’re profoundly disappointed that we won’t be able to hold Denver Pop Culture Con this year, but the health and safety of our community is our highest priority. We are committed to doing as much as we can to reduce frustration and inconvenience as everyone deals with this unprecedented situation. And in the meantime, we’ll get to work on creating a fantastic event for 2021.”

Previously planned guests for the event included Anson Mount (Star Trek: Discover), Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois), Christopher Priest (Black Panther), and Ella Jay Basco (Birds of Prey).

“Denver Pop Culture Con isn’t just about fandom. It’s a place where we come together and celebrate that which we love. It’s like a family reunion,” Angel added. “We’re committed to this community and are planning for Denver Pop Culture Con in May 2021. We will continue to focus on our dedication to education and community-building, and we’ll be providing more online experiences and content to help keep our community engaged as we get through this difficult period.”

This marks the latest convention to be outright cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus including Las Vegas Comic Con 2020, BlizzCon, Anime Expo 2020, plus WonderCon, and even San Diego Comic-Con. The cancellation of San Diego Comic-Con mark the first time in the events fifty year history that they've been forced to not hold the annual event. Previous reports suggested Comic-Con International could wait until June to make a final decision regarding San Diego, depending on how the pandemic panned out, but the event was officially cancelled in April.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.