Disney's Official Face Masks Ship Free Today Only

When it comes to wearing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, you don't have to settle for something basic. Numerous companies have stepped in to offer fun and stylish options, and Disney is leading the pack with a line of reusable cloth face masks featuring themes based on our favorite Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar characters. What's more, Disney is running a promotion until the end of the day today, June 2nd, that offers free shipping on the masks, which are priced at $19.99 for a pack of 4. Ordinarily, you would have to spend something like $75 or more to qualify for free shipping from Disney. This is the first time that we've seen a discount of any type on the masks, which have been ridiculously popular.

Pre-orders of the masks are available now through shopDisney in small, medium, and large sizes. Use the code "FREESHIP" at checkout to activate the free shipping promotion. Designs include Baby Yoda, R2-D2, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Toy Story, The Hulk, and more. The masks are slated to ship in July. Note that the shipping code will work on most of Disney's merch, so take advantage of it while you can.

Disney will donating all of the profits from the masks to Medshare up to $1 million or until September 30th - whichever comes first (we're guessing that they crossed that $1 million threshold some time ago). They are also donating one million cloth face masks for Medshare to distribute to "children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.".

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” Charles Redding, CEO and president of MedShare, said in the statement. “Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

Note that the CDC has recommended that cloth face masks be worn in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Outside of Disney, you can check out a list of our favorite mask design collections right here.

For the most up-to-date news and information regarding the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.