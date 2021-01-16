Disney Chairman Bob Iger and USC Dean Willow Bay Donating $5 Million to LA Businesses

✖

The Walt Disney Company executive chairman Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay are donating $5 million to struggling small businesses in the Los Angeles area, city mayor Eric Garcetti announced earlier this week. Iger previously made a donation to the Mayor's Fund in the first part of the pandemic and had previously been named to the business recovery task force, assembled by Governor Gavin Newsom (joining the likes of Apple's Tim Cook and former governors Arnold Schwarzenegger). Garcetti announced the contribution by the couple during his regular COVID-19 press conference, revealing that their funds will go to help out 1,000 businesses in the LA area.

"Thanks to an incredibly generous donation of $5 million from WIllow Bay and Bob Iger, I’m proud to announce that 1,000 of our city’s hardest-hit businesses will come off that waiting list and be helped now," Garcetti said. "To be able to bridge this moment to survive and soon yes to thrive once again. Thank you, Willow and Bob and your entire family for your generosity of realizing the importance of small businesses and standing up to help 1,000 businesses in every neighborhood of L.A. After you guys gave $500k to the Mayor's Fund early in the crisis, your new commitment will help these businesses weather this story, and we are beyond grateful to you for your bold leadership.”

Garcetti went on to talk about the roll out of COVID vaccines in Los Angeles County, adding: “This vaccine is safe. It’s your civic duty. It’s going to save someone’s life." Earlier this week came news that The Walt Disney Company has volunteered their Disneyland Resort park as Orange County's first massive COVID-19 vaccination super-site.

"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," county chairman Andrew Do said in a statement. "We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county."

Vaccine distribution is managed through a phased, tiered approach established by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Currently, vaccinations are available to Orange County residents and those who work in Orange County who meet the criteria for what is referred to as "Phase 1a, all tiers." This includes law enforcement, first responders in high-risk communities and was recently expanded to include those age 75 and older.

