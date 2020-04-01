Disney Fan Imagines How Iconic Characters Are Spending Their Quarantine in Hilarious Parody Video

A Disney fan imagines how iconic characters are spending their quarantine in a hilarious parody video. Kurt Tocci makes fun parody videos on social media, but with all this downtime created by the coronavirus situation, he decided to channel some Disney characters adjusting to life inside for a little while. 22 million views on Facebook later, people agree that his take on some of the company’s most recognizable characters rings true. (It also proves that we all have a ton more time to watch Internet videos together with everyone inside.) Still, it’s a welcome diversion.

Tocci gets some real excellent nods in there to The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Hercules, The Lion King and plenty more. A Part of Your World is both funny and a little heartbreaking right now. A Whole New world flipped on it’s head is something that has to be seen to be believed. You also have to give Tocci some credit for these costumes fashioned out of whatever was in the closet and stuff that is laying around. It’s a bit instructive for how all of us are having to make our own fun right now without a lot of popular destinations open for business.

When it comes to closures though, nothing has hit Disney fans harder than all of the parks being closed. People had some hope that they would re-open today, but that clearly isn’t the case. The company has extended the closure dates for a while longer and fans will have to wait to get their Disney fix this summer. Concessions are being made for fans who can afford to wait around and re-book their reservations for later in the year, but a lot of people will be missing out.

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” Disney Parks wrote in a statement. “As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World resort will remain closed until further notice.”

“The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.”

