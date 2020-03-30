Disney World Offering Free Dining Plan To Guests Whose Reservations Were Cancelled

✖

The Walt Disney Company closed the gates at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts in mid-March and had previously hoped to make them operational again this Wednesday, April 1. On Friday however they announced they were extending the closure of the parks and making their closure indefinite with no official date for when they will re-open. Naturally this has effected countless people's trips and vacations, so Disney has sent an email to all guests that have had their plans effected by the closures offering a free dining plan to those that re-book a trip package for later in the year.

"We recognize the impact these uncertain times have had on our Guests," Disney Parks said in an email to guests today. "And because your recent Walt Disney World Resort reservation was cancelled, you’re invited to take advantage of this special summer vacation package offer that includes a Disney dining plan. After all, summertime is the perfect time to make the kind of cherished memories that we all need—now more than ever."

The special package they're offering (exclusively for guests that had their reservations cancelled) is for a free dining plan when guests purchase "a non-discounted Walt Disney Travel Co. package that includes Theme Park tickets and accommodations at a select Disney Resort hotel." Of note is the time frame that this special is being offered is that it is valid for guest arrivals between June 1 and September 30.

Though Disney Parks has not officially announced when their resorts will re-open, this could provide some insight into when they could be considering re-opening the parks. In the event that the parks are closed even further they would need to cancel and re-book guests all over again, a potential headache that Disney Parks and those eager to attend them would likely want to avoid.

Included in the free dining plan in this will be:

Two (2) Quick-Service Meals (per night of stay)

Two (2) Snacks / Nonalcoholic Drinks (per night of stay)

One (1) Resort-Refillable Drink Mug*

Prior to closing for the coronavirus pandemic, both Disneyland had only closed a handful of times prior including a day of mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and immediately after the September 11, 2001 attacks. Both Disneyland and Disney World have been closed previously due to natural disasters like the Northridge Earthquake in 1994 and various hurricanes, but this marks the first extended closure of both parks ever.

(Cover photo by Disney Parks Blog)

