Closed Disney World Attraction Finally Reopens

A closed Walt Disney World attraction is finally set to reopen after a near five month wait. The Disney World website lists showtimes for the Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360 attraction starting on November 21st. The attraction has been closed since June 27th, with its theater used to house the Appleseed Orchard at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Since the food and wine festival is ending on November 20th, Disney has confirmed that the Canada Far and Wide attraction will re-open just in time for the holidays.

Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360 is a relatively new attraction, having debuted in January 2020. The 12-minute movie replaced “O Canada” and featured new narration from Schitt’s Creek actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. While the movie itself is new, Canada Far and Wide still uses the unique 360 degree theater that gives viewers a wide panoramic experience. The movie continues a World Showcase tradition of various pavilions featuring movies and attractions meant to show off the spirit of the countries they represent. Some of these pavilions have seen updates with themed attractions featuring characters from various Disney movies. However, a few World Showcase movies remain, such as Reflections of China and Impressions de France.

Disney World is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary later this week. Disney World’s 50th Anniversary formally kicks off on October 1st and all four parks at the resort are gearing up to celebrate with new rides, new shows, and new attractions. In addition to two new nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Disney is also launching several new rides, starting with Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT. Other attractions opening during the celebration include the new Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT and the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom. All four parks have also received an extensive makeover, with 50th anniversary banners and decorations placed throughout the parks. EPCOT is also in the middle of a major renovation, with the front half of the park receiving an overhaul with several more rides and pavilions planned to open over the next few months.