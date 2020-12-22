Disney Reveals New Entrance Fountain At EPCOT

✖

Disney has been hard at work redesigning and evolving its famous EPCOT theme park, and while there is still work to be done, Disney unveiled its stunning new main entrance plaza that fans will first encounter upon entering the park, and it's quite impressive. The iconic Spaceship Earth is as impressive as ever, but it's the area around it that has changed, with new planters, pathways, and landscaping brightening up the now more open area. In front of the Spaceship Earth is a new fountain, which stands where the original once stood but has been reimagined to complement the color changing lights from the fountain and the future lighting coming to Spaceship Earth (via Disney Parks Blog).

The new fountain features three pylons that draw the eye upward and towards the sky, and when combined with the new water feature, conveys a message of inspiration and imagination that Epcot was always meant to stand for.

Check out a first look at the new entrance fountain at EPCOT, which celebrates the past, present and future of the park. Get more details on this major milestone in the historic transformation of EPCOT: https://t.co/j2L1XAb2gz pic.twitter.com/xWWhZZRfwU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 22, 2020

It's also mentioned that the new color palette and landscaping of EPCOT will tie into the four new neighborhoods Disney is creating inside the park, which consists of World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase.

You can check out the image of the entrance above, and you can find excerpts from Zach Riddley, Walt Disney World Site Portfolio Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering below.

"And there in front of iconic Spaceship Earth you’ll now see a reimagined fountain, standing in the footprint of the original that welcomed guests on the park’s opening day in 1982," Riddley said. "Our design team took special interest in this water feature, as we looked back to the geometry of the original for inspiration while creating some new magic of our own. In the fountain’s center is a brilliant light, a unique liquid-cooled fixture we’ve designed with new capabilities that complement the fountain’s changing colors and will coordinate with new lighting coming to Spaceship Earth and the upcoming World Celebration beyond."

"This new fountain is the centerpiece of EPCOT’s entrance plaza, which we’ve designed as a welcoming area that brings people together," Riddley wrote. "The greenery and use of water celebrate a harmony between humanity and the natural world. This park was built to inspire optimism, and we’re infusing this transformation with the magic of possibility."

What do you think of the new EPCOT? Let us know in the comments!