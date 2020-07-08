Disney World: First Look at Repainted Cinderella's Castle Arrives Online

Walt Disney World is reopening its gates this weekend, allowing guests into Magic Kingdom for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic caused the park to close back in March. When folks step into the beloved Orlando, Florida theme park for the first time, they'll be greeted by a couple of major changes that have taken place since the Magic Kingdom has been closed. First and foremost, the Magic Kingdom seal at the park entrance has been removed, changing the aesthetic of your walk in. The other notable change is the new color scheme on Cinderella's Castle at the center of the park, which has been updated over the last couple of months.

It was announced back in February that Cinderella's Castle would be getting a new paint job, updating the colors for a more modern style. Those changes have finally been made, and the first photos of the castle's new look have now arrived online.

How does she look? pic.twitter.com/NIqVHJ3oz4 — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 7, 2020

With the reopening of Disney World set for the weekend, the parks are having an employee preview event to help get things back up and running. This has allowed for some images of Cinderella's Castle to arrive on social media, like the ones shared by WDWNT in the tweet above. As you can see, the castle is much brighter and more colorful than it hs been in years past.

"Cinderella first transformed into a princess 70 years ago this week when the animated classic was released—and ever since, her courage and kindness have been inspiring guests and cast members alike," Jason Kirk, Vice President, Magic Kingdom Park said in a blog post. "We are excited to share that her story has inspired a bold, shimmering and royal makeover of her namesake castle at the heart of Walt Disney World Resort."

There are more updates coming to Disney World in the future, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that the parks are always changing and evolving. One of the recently announced updates revealed that Splash Mountain will be reworked to become a ride based on The Princess and the Frog.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images/Roberto Machado Noa

