Disney World and Disneyland Announce Return of Fan-Favorite Nighttime Shows

A fan-favorite show will return to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World resort in 2022. Today at D23 Celebration, Disney Parks confirmed that Fantasmic would return to both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022. No further window was given for the shows’ return. Fantasmic has been closed at both Disney Parks since they shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney Parks also announced that the Main Street Electrical Parade and Worlds of Color would also return to Disneyland in 2022. Parades will also return to the Disney Parks in 2022, beginning with the Festival of Fantasy Parade at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Fantasmic first debuted at Disneyland in 1992 as a nighttime show that features Mickey Mouse dreaming of an epic journey through various Disney movies. Both versions of Fantasmic have minor differences, but they both conclude with Mickey Mouse fighting a 45-foot tall version of Maleficent in her dragon form. The show features fireworks, pyrotechnics, fountains, stunts, and a mix of live performances and animated sequences. Notably, Fantasmic is one of the major nighttime shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Main Street Electrical Parade’s return to Disneyland was hinted at earlier this year when Disney Parks showed off one of the floats in a TikTok video. A perennially popular performance, the parade was once a daily event but is now reserved for special appearances. Worlds of Color is the main nighttime show at Disney California Adventure and features over a thousand lit fountains choreographed to music. That show has also been closed since the start of the pandemic, and Disney recently removed the lighthouses that house some of the key equipment for the show due to refurbishment.

Disney has brought back many of its attractions, shows, and performers after lengthy hiatuses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are many musical shows now back at Disney World, both parks have also brought back performers who perform at various locations throughout the day. Indoor “character sightings” have also returned, albeit with visitors still keeping a social distance from the characters.

No specific return dates were announced for any of the returning attractions.