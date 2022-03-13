Disney World Fireworks Cause Fire to Break Out at Popular Magic Kingdom Ride

Guests at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom got a little more than they expected during the Disney Enchantment fireworks show on Saturday night. The popular fireworks display that takes place at Magic Kingdom is a staple of the park’s experience, as crowds lineup to check it out each and every night. It seems Saturday’s edition of Disney Enchantment had a little mishap, as a small fire broke out on top of a nearby ride following the nightly show.

Walt Disney World New Today reported on a guest video that was shared to Twitter on Saturday night, showing a fire breaking out on top of Under the Sea — Journey of the Little Mermaid. You can see the fire starting to grow in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CDHowardRx/status/1502822619875323904?s=20&t=eIiOkL-oRyT9UwfGVMIBkA

According to WDWNT, the winds near Magic Kingdom around the time of the video were reaching around 14 mph, meaning that wind is a likely culprit in his unfortunate incident. The wind may have caused debris from the fireworks display to blow over to Under the Sea, causing a fire to start on top of the attraction.

This fire at Under the Sea marks the third fire-related incident to stem from Disney Enchantment since it began. The first damaged the launch site during a test in August, while another caused issues at Magic Kingdom back in December.

If weather was responsible for the fire on Saturday night, it’ll be the second strange weather-related incident at Walt Disney World in the last week. On March 7th, some severe thunderstorms moved through Orlando, Florida and brought down a lot of rain in a very short amount of time. That quick storm cycle hit one area of Disney property especially hard. Disney World parks Hollywood Studios and EPCOT saw small amounts of flooding down their streets in the wake of the storm, with several guests taking to social media to share videos and photos of the water.