Disney World Parks Disrupted With Flash Flooding Issues Due to Orlando Storms

Thunderstorms brought some serious rain to Orlando Florida on Monday night, causing some issues for the guests at Walt Disney World. The torrential downpour flooded the streets of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT rather quickly. As soon as the walkways in the parks got covered in water up to the guests of ankles, videos of the flooding and storms began to make their way onto social media.

As you can see in the video below, guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are making their way to the park exits through a pretty substantial amount of water on the ground. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem to be enough water to be putting folks in danger. Take a look!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flash flooding @WaltDisneyWorld @DisneyParks Hollywood Studios this eve. One cast member said he’d never seen the like in 17 years… #florida #disney pic.twitter.com/AKL3TUz4ES — Sara Thornton (@SaraThornton1) March 8, 2022

Another video from the flooding incident shows the view down the main stretch of Hollywood Studios, the park that houses The Tower of Terror, Toy Story Land, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

And more footage from a very wet @WaltDisneyWorld @DisneyParks Hollywood Studios after a very intense band of t-storms moved through. #florida pic.twitter.com/I5pdZT0bWt — Sara Thornton (@SaraThornton1) March 8, 2022

The videos of the flooding that are popping up online all seem to be from Hollywood Studios and EPCOT, which makes sense given the locations of the two parks. Those two parts of Walt Disney World are just a walking distance away from one another, so serious weather affecting one certainly affects the other.

There were obviously quite a few guests still in Hollywood Studios when the rain arrived on Monday night in the final hours of operation. As some made for the exits, others decided to have a little fun with it. As you can see below, one guest put on a bit of a show in the flooded street for those around him.

It's raining it's balls off here in Orlando and I decided to have a little fun as we left Hollywood Studios. Crowd seemed to enjoy it lol pic.twitter.com/W2IvGrZSGl — Barc (@Barcinthedark) March 8, 2022

There’s no word yet as to whether or not this rain and flooding will affect Disney’s operations for Tuesday. If all of the water stayed out of the buildings, it stands to reason that there won’t be many issues and the parks will be able to function in a normal capacity.