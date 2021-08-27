Disney Releases Sneak Peek of New EPCOT Restaurant
Disney Parks has released a sneak peek of La Crêperie de Paris, the new crepes restaurant being added at the France Pavilion at EPCOT. Earlier this week, Disney Parks posted a TikTok showing off La Crêperie de Paris, the new restaurant opening at the expanded France Pavilion later this year. La Crêperie de Paris will have a menu full of crepes, a French dish that resembles a very thin pancake. Most crepes contain some sort of filling that ranges from sweets like fruits and cream to savory fillers like eggs, cheese, or ratatouille. You can check out the sneak peek for La Crêperie de Paris below:
@disneyparks
SNEAK PEEK! Of Le Crêperie de Paris opening Oct. 1! 🍽 #DisneyWorld50 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #Crepes #TikTokFood♬ original sound - Disney Parks
La Crêperie de Paris will have both a table-service sit down restaurant and a quick-service menu for those who want crepes on the go. The sit-down restaurant's menu is as follows:
SAVORY GALETTES
- Classique: ham, egg, Swiss cheese
- Poulet: chicken, bechamel cheese sauce, mushrooms
- Chèvre: goat cheese, spinach, walnuts
- Saumon: smoked salmon, crème fraiche, chives, lemon
- Ratatouille: tomato, zucchini, eggplant
- Savoyarde: Raclette cheese, onions, imported Bayonne ham
SWEET CRÊPES
- Gourmande: hazelnut chocolate spread, whipped cream
- Banane: banana, caramel beurre salé
- Melba: peach, red berries sauce, almonds
- Poire: pear, chocolate ganache, whipped cream
- Pomme: caramelized apples, caramel beurre sale
The quick-service window's menu includes the following items:
SAVORY GALETTES
- Cream of Brie Cheese Galette
- Ratatouille Galette: tomato, zucchini, eggplant
- Bechamel, Cheese & Ham Galette
SWEET CRÊPES
- Butter & Sugar Crêpe
- Hazelnut & Chocolate Spread Crêpe
- Red Berries Crêpe
- Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream Crêpe
La Crêperie de Paris is just one of several major additions coming to EPCOT in the coming months. EPCOT is about to open Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, a new trackless ride that's conveniently located right across from La Crêperie de Paris. EPCOT will also open Space 220, a new restaurant with a space theme, in mid-September and recently debuted a new LED light system on Spaceship Earth. EPCOT will also debut a new Nighttime Spectacular show in October as part of Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary.