Disney Releases Sneak Peek of New EPCOT Restaurant

✖

Disney Parks has released a sneak peek of La Crêperie de Paris, the new crepes restaurant being added at the France Pavilion at EPCOT. Earlier this week, Disney Parks posted a TikTok showing off La Crêperie de Paris, the new restaurant opening at the expanded France Pavilion later this year. La Crêperie de Paris will have a menu full of crepes, a French dish that resembles a very thin pancake. Most crepes contain some sort of filling that ranges from sweets like fruits and cream to savory fillers like eggs, cheese, or ratatouille. You can check out the sneak peek for La Crêperie de Paris below:

La Crêperie de Paris will have both a table-service sit down restaurant and a quick-service menu for those who want crepes on the go. The sit-down restaurant's menu is as follows:

SAVORY GALETTES

Classique : ham, egg, Swiss cheese

: ham, egg, Swiss cheese Poulet : chicken, bechamel cheese sauce, mushrooms

: chicken, bechamel cheese sauce, mushrooms Chèvre : goat cheese, spinach, walnuts

: goat cheese, spinach, walnuts Saumon : smoked salmon, crème fraiche, chives, lemon

: smoked salmon, crème fraiche, chives, lemon Ratatouille : tomato, zucchini, eggplant

: tomato, zucchini, eggplant Savoyarde: Raclette cheese, onions, imported Bayonne ham

SWEET CRÊPES

Gourmande : hazelnut chocolate spread, whipped cream

: hazelnut chocolate spread, whipped cream Banane : banana, caramel beurre salé

: banana, caramel beurre salé Melba : peach, red berries sauce, almonds

: peach, red berries sauce, almonds Poire : pear, chocolate ganache, whipped cream

: pear, chocolate ganache, whipped cream Pomme: caramelized apples, caramel beurre sale

The quick-service window's menu includes the following items:

SAVORY GALETTES

Cream of Brie Cheese Galette

Ratatouille Galette : tomato, zucchini, eggplant

: tomato, zucchini, eggplant Bechamel, Cheese & Ham Galette

SWEET CRÊPES

Butter & Sugar Crêpe

Hazelnut & Chocolate Spread Crêpe

Red Berries Crêpe

Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream Crêpe

La Crêperie de Paris is just one of several major additions coming to EPCOT in the coming months. EPCOT is about to open Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, a new trackless ride that's conveniently located right across from La Crêperie de Paris. EPCOT will also open Space 220, a new restaurant with a space theme, in mid-September and recently debuted a new LED light system on Spaceship Earth. EPCOT will also debut a new Nighttime Spectacular show in October as part of Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary.