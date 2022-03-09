Disney Claims Delayed Rides at Disney World and Disneyland Could Still Happen

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has indicated that two indefinitely delayed rides at their parks aren’t necessarily dead. Speaking at the annual shareholder’s meeting, Chapek answered a question from a shareholder about the status of several rides that were previously announced but had been indefinitely delayed during the pandemic. The Mary Poppins ride that was to be placed in the United Kingdom pavilion of Epcot and the Quinjet ride that was to anchor a “Phase 2” of Avengers Campus were both specifically mentioned in the question. Chapek responded that several planned attractions were in a “holding pattern” due to a lack of cash available on Disney’s end caused by the pandemic. However, while the rides aren’t currently under construction, Chapek noted that they hoped to fund the projects eventually.

The news is a bit of a surprise for followers of the Disney parks, as it’s the first time either the Mary Poppins ride or the Quinjet ride have been mentioned in quite some time. Disney first announced a planned Mary Poppins attraction back in 2019 that would be part of a larger renovation of EPCOT ahead of Disney’s 50th anniversary. However, Disney stated that both the Mary Poppins ride and a planned renovation to Spaceship Earth were suspended when EPCOT reopened in July 2020.

The Quinjet ride, meanwhile, was set to be the main attraction of a planned expansion of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. The ride uses new technology to simulate an epic battle between the Avengers and their allies and an invading force. While the entrance to the planned Quinjet ride is actually built at Disney California Adventure, it’s currently only used for live shows and interactions featuring assorted Marvel heroes. Disney had not provided any update about the Quinjet ride since announcing it in 2019, but an identical ride is set to open at the Disneyland Paris version of Avengers Campus later this year.

Disney is moving forward with several other rides at both Disney World and Disneyland. Construction is underway for a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed roller coaster and a Moana-inspired attraction at EPCOT, while Mickey’s Toontown is getting a major overhaul at Disneyland. When Mickey’s Toontown reopens, it will include a new version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway similar to the one currently operating at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.