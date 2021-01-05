Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Closed for Fifth Day at Walt Disney World

✖

One of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios has been out of commission for several days, and park guests don't have any clue as to why. Tuesday, January 5th marks the fifth consecutive day that the Aerosmith-themed Rock 'N' Roller Coaster has been closed to the public. When Hollywood Studios opened the gates on Tuesday morning, Rock 'N' Roller Coaster remained closed, due to an unspecified issue on the indoor thrill ride.

When the new year began on Friday, Rock 'N' Roller Coaster was closed at Hollywood Studios. This happens on rides from time to time, as the smallest technical issues can issues. However, in the days since, the status of the ride has not changed.

Unlike other attractions that experience extended closures, Rock 'N' Roller Coaster isn't scheduled for any kind of significant maintenance right now.

According to Blog Mickey, crews are actively working on an issue within the ride that has led to "technical difficulties." The specific problem, however, hasn't been revealed. Cast Members at Hollywood Studios are continuing to tell folks that a fix is being worked on.

At this point, Disney still has yet to make any official announcement regarding the current or future status of Rock 'N' Roller Coaster.

Fortunately, guests visiting Hollywood Studios right now have plenty of other ride options at their disposal. For the longest time, Rock 'N' Roller Coaster was one of the only real thrill ride attractions at Hollywood Studios, alongside Tower of Terror and Star Tours. That has changed over the last couple of years, as Slinky Dog Dash opened in Toy Story Land, followed by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which is home to Smuggler's Run and Rise of the Resistance. Earlier this year, Hollywood Studios opened Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, which takes the place of The Great Movie Ride in the replica Chinese Theater.

Rock 'N' Roller Coaster used to be plagued with very long wait times on a regular basis, but the arrival of Galaxy's Edge has helped alleviate the pressure on that area of the park.