✖

Getting engaged at the most Magical Place on earth seems like it would be a, well, magical experience, but not for one couple who decided to make things official while visiting Disneyland Paris. A short video, which has now gone viral, shows a man proposing to his partner on a platform in perfect view of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, but while he is down on one knee holding out the ring, a park employee runs up, grabs the ring box and redirects the couple away from the platform, interrupting the romantic moment.

In the video, you can hear the man say that his girlfriend said yes, but the employee says it will be "even better" in this other location — away from the platform and the perfect view of the castle. The crowd can be heard booing the employee's actions. The video was posted on Reddit's "I Am a Total Pies of S**t" forum where it has gained a lot of attention and, according to the poster, the man proposing in the video had asked another employee for permission prior to attempting the proposal. It's unclear if the employee who rushed in and took the ring was aware of this, though one commenter on the Reddit post noted that the stage the couple was on is a restricted area.

A Disney spokesperson told Newsweek that they have reached out to the couple to make things right.

"We regret how this was handled," the Disney spokesperson said. "We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right."

It's unclear what the policies towards simple proposals are at Disneyland Paris, though an answer on the planDisney site dated 2021 in reference to Disneyland in California indicates that simple proposals do not require permission or planning — though more elaborate efforts can be arranged, and it's suggested that guests work with the park's photographers as well.

"While you are not required to contact Disney in order to propose, you may want to if you'd like to plan something more elaborate," the reply reads in part.

This isn't the first time a proposal has been interrupted by staff at a Disney park. Earlier this year, a man was escorted out of Walt Disney World in Florida before he could actually propose, though it's believed in this case the man was actually in violation of one of the park's rules with the balloons he had for the occasion as many of the parks prohibit them.

Have you seen the viral Disneyland Paris proposal gone wrong video? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.