Disneyland’s Paradise Pier Hotel to Reportedly Receive Toy Story Re-Theme

One of Disneyland’s hotels will be re-themed around Toy Story. The DisInsider reports that Disney cast members at the Paradise Pier hotel at Disneyland Resort have been informed that the hotel will be re-themed to the iconic Toy Story franchise. Rumors of the re-theme have been around for months, since concept art showing the hotel re-themed with Toy Story decoration leaked on the Internet back in March. No other information about the upcoming re-theme has been released and Disney has not officially confirmed the plans with any news sources.

Paradise Pier was originally the Emerald Hotel of Anaheim, which was owned by a third-party not affiliated with Disney. Disney eventually purchased the hotel in 1995 and renamed it Paradise Pier in 2001 with the opening of Disney’s California Adventure park. Paradise Pier Hotel is one of three on-site hotels owned by Disney, with the many other hotels in the area owned by third party operators. The hotel was named after Paradise Pier, an area of Disney’s California Adventure that was renamed Pixar Pier in 2018 after a steady re-theming of many of the rides in that part of the park. In that way, a Toy Story re-theme of Paradise Pier Hotel would make sense, as it represents a part of the park that is already focused around Toy Story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Paradise Pier Hotel were to get a Toy Story re-theme, it would be the third Disney park with a Toy Story hotel. Both Shanghai Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Resort have Toy Story Hotels on-site, with the Tokyo location opening earlier this year. While Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t have a dedicated Toy Story Hotel, the All-Star Movie hotel has a Toy Story wing, complete with large statues of the hotel.