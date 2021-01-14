Disneyland Resort Suspends Annual Passes Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

✖

As The Walt Disney Company continues to wait for word from the government of California about when they can fully re-open their theme parks in the golden state, Disneyland Resort has announced an update that will sadden the biggest of Disney fans. In a statement, Ken Potrock, President, Disneyland Resort revealed that due to no clear timetable on re-opening that refunds for anyone that has purchased an annual pass for the resort will be refunded and that the current program for annual passes will be retired as they prepare to develop and implement a new one. Details on the new plan were not confirmed.

"We want to thank our Annual Passholders for their understanding during this closure period," Potrock said in a statement. "Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be using appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program. We are currently developing new membership offerings that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for our biggest fans."

The official website for Disneyland resort reveals that anyone who held an annual pass as of March 14, 2020 will continue to receive discounts (based on passport type) for merchandise and food & beverages at select Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street locations until the new membership offerings are announced. In addition, starting January 18 through February 25, 2021, those Annual Passholders will receive a 30% discount on select merchandise at select locations in Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street, Monday through Thursday.

"We are working as diligently and as quickly as possible to expedite eligible pro rata refunds for Annual Passports," the site reads. "We appreciate our Annual Passholders’ patience and understanding as we work through this process."

In the mean time it was revealed earlier this week that Disneyland Resort will become a "massive COVID-19 vaccination super-site" in Orange County.

"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," county chairman Andrew Do said in a statement. "We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county."

Check back here for further updates on Disneyland Resort re-opening and their new Annual Passholder program as we learn them.