Popular Disneyland Attraction Might Be Getting Encanto Makeover

A classic Disneyland attraction is getting a re-theme, with rumors pointing towards Disney pivoting to a new fan-favorite movie. The Orange County Register reports that Tarzan’s Treehouse will be re-themed in the coming weeks. The attraction, which originally opened as the Swiss Family Treehouse back in 1962, has been shut down since September of last year. Although Disney officials confirmed that they are re-working Tarzan’s Treehouse to focus on another property, they would not state which character or movie will replace Tarzan (from the 1999 Disney movie of the same name). However, most insiders believe that Disneyland will be re-theming the treehouse to focus on the hit movie Encanto. Disneyland will demolish the current entrance to Tarzan’s Treehouse beginning this week, but no date has been announced for when the refurbishment will be finished.

Encanto already has a presence at Disneyland, with Mirabel Madrigal appearing at character meet-and-greets. Additionally, both Mirabel and her cousin Antonio are set to appear in the latest iteration of the Main Street Electrical Parade, which kicks off this week, while Bruno is appearing for a limited time during a nighttime re-theme of “it’s a small world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney seemingly has big plans for Encanto, which became a surprise hit last year thanks to an early strong performance at theaters followed by a quick release on Disney+ during the holiday season. Disney CEO Bob Chapek has already referred to Encanto as a franchise, while Encanto composer has apparently already talked to Disney about attractions based on the movie.

This will be the second time that the treehouse has received a re-theme. Disneyland swapped out the classic Swiss Family Robinson theme in 1999 to promote its new movie Tarzan. The artificial tree holding the treehouse stands over 80 feet tall and has over 300,000 vinyl leaves. Similar treehouses (still using the original Swiss Family Robinson theming) exist at the Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris, while a version of Tarzan’s Treehouse still exists at Hong Kong Disneyland.