Disneyland Increasing Daily Ticket Prices

Disneyland is increasing the price of its daily tickets. The LA Times is reporting that Disneyland is set to increase its daily prices by between 3% to 8%, varying on the time of the year. Daily prices range from $104 to $164 per ticket. Additionally, Disney is also adding one more tier of pricing, increasing the number of price tiers from 5 to 6. Additionally, the single-day Park Hopper ticket now starts at $164 (a $5 increase from the previous base tier) with a maximum price of $224. The cost of a Park Hopper ticket is increasing by as much as 7%.

Parking prices are also increasing at Disneyland, with the price of a single car now $30 instead of $25. This marks a 20% increase and is added onto the other ticket price increases.

This is the second price increase in just as many years. Disney previously introduced a five-tier pricing system back in February 2020, which saw prices increase by up to 5% depending on the tier of pricing. Notably, the maximum price for a ticket has increased by $15 since February 2020.

Disneyland also recently launched its Genie app, which will feature more potential charges to the Disneyland experience. Disneyland will soon roll out its Lightning Lane service that will allow Genie+ users to access a reduced line queue at 13 different rides. Several other popular rides such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Radiator Springs Racers will use a separate Lightning Lane service that requires park-goers to pay for individual Lightning Lane passes for each ride. The prices for this service has not been announced, but individual Lightning Lane pass prices at Disney World cost between $7 and $15. The new Lightning Lane service replaces the free FastPass and $20 per ticket MaxPass services.

Disneyland also implemented a new Magic Key annual pass program, with costs ranging from $399 to $1,399. The Magic Key program has come under criticism due to its use of a reservation system that has functionally restricted lower-tier passholders from attending on most weekend and other high traffic days.